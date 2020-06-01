Previous
Next
Livingstone by adi314
Photo 758

Livingstone

Kay Livingstone social activist, actor, and broadcaster. In 1973, her efforts led to the first National Congress of Black Women of Canada.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise