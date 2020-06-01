Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 758
Livingstone
Kay Livingstone social activist, actor, and broadcaster. In 1973, her efforts led to the first National Congress of Black Women of Canada.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1425
photos
156
followers
100
following
207% complete
View this month »
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
Latest from all albums
755
756
257
355
757
758
356
759
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st June 2020 12:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-stamps
,
ajun20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close