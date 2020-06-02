Sign up
a word beginning with J and action for the darkrom
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
2
0
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1424
photos
156
followers
100
following
207% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd June 2020 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jump
,
adimomo
,
june20words
,
darkroom-action
,
ajun20
Wendy
ace
Oh wow, Adi!
This is such a dramatic shot with those ominous clouds over him!
Superb PoV with him so high above you. Well done!
(How many tries of him jumping over you did it take to get this., lol!!)
June 3rd, 2020
Adi
ace
@farmreporter
hey Dear Wendy. Thanks, we did at least 15 jumps. How are you? I saw your previous post on one of my photos and forgot to reply. The husband is going back to work this week so is me and the kids and I will have to manage to fit in some work. Looking forward to meeting up too in some near future, I hope.
June 3rd, 2020
