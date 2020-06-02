Previous
Jump by adi314
Photo 758

Jump

a word beginning with J and action for the darkrom
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Wendy ace
Oh wow, Adi!
This is such a dramatic shot with those ominous clouds over him!
Superb PoV with him so high above you. Well done!
(How many tries of him jumping over you did it take to get this., lol!!)
June 3rd, 2020  
Adi ace
@farmreporter hey Dear Wendy. Thanks, we did at least 15 jumps. How are you? I saw your previous post on one of my photos and forgot to reply. The husband is going back to work this week so is me and the kids and I will have to manage to fit in some work. Looking forward to meeting up too in some near future, I hope.
June 3rd, 2020  
