Photo 773
Museum of Human Rights
Winnipeg
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705W
Taken
31st July 2020 10:11am
Tags
canada
,
winnipeg
,
manitoba
,
ajul20
