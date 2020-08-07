Sign up
Photo 775
madame or sir?
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th August 2020 4:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
aaug20
☠northy
ace
Love this! My first thought for some reason were the lyrics to Nasty by Janet Jackson
“No my first name ain't baby
It's Janet
Miss Jackson if you're nasty!”
September 2nd, 2020
Adi
ace
@northy
that is awesome . It makes me rethink the title.
September 2nd, 2020
joeyM
ace
I thought nasty is Kamala Harris🤣😷
September 2nd, 2020
