Previous
Next
madame or sir? by adi314
Photo 775

madame or sir?

7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

☠northy ace
Love this! My first thought for some reason were the lyrics to Nasty by Janet Jackson
“No my first name ain't baby
It's Janet
Miss Jackson if you're nasty!”
September 2nd, 2020  
Adi ace
@northy that is awesome . It makes me rethink the title.
September 2nd, 2020  
joeyM ace
I thought nasty is Kamala Harris🤣😷
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise