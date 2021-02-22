Sign up
Photo 804
sunshine in the cold
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
1
2
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1528
photos
169
followers
110
following
220% complete
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
798
799
800
801
802
378
803
804
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705W
Taken
20th February 2021 8:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
,
afeb21
jackie edwards
ace
fav'd this immediately! very striking contrast. those long shadows are excellent too!
February 27th, 2021
