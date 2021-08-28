Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 838
bring on the dramatics
Thank you to my friend Wendy
@farmreporter
for hosting a wonderful 365 meet up.
The first stop was at St. Raphael's Ruins in Glengarry, Ontario.
28th August 2021
28th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1582
photos
171
followers
112
following
229% complete
View this month »
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Latest from all albums
384
833
834
835
385
836
837
838
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th August 2021 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruins
,
glengarry
,
aaug21
Adi
ace
Thanks Wendy
@farmreporter
for hosting such a great 365 meetup
September 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close