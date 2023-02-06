Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 900
but it is not my birthday
mom!😒
6th February 2023
6th Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1744
photos
149
followers
106
following
247% complete
View this month »
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
Latest from all albums
300
413
899
900
414
901
301
902
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th February 2023 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roary
,
adipetz
,
apetz
,
acatz
,
afeb23
,
adicatz
Joanne Diochon
ace
She ( he?) looks not too pleased. LOL
February 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close