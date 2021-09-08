Sign up
10 / 365
Señor Echo SooC
I found the contrast settings on my camera
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
2
3
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1593
photos
171
followers
114
following
View this month »
10
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Album 6
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th September 2021 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
echo
,
theme-animals
,
nf-sooc-2021
,
asep21
,
acats
kali
ace
thats the great thing about these sorts of challenges makes you find out what your camera really can do
September 9th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is just awesome and your choose a great model to use this black and white shot ( with contrast)
September 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
