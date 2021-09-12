Previous
It's getting close sooc by adi314
14 / 365

It's getting close sooc

to that time of year when our geese leave for the south.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Adi

@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Esther Rosenberg ace
The seagull came to the good bye party :)
September 13th, 2021  
