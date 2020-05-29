Sign up
257 / 365
pose
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1422
photos
155
followers
100
following
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th May 2020 12:11pm
adimomo
adimimi
amay20
Taffy
ace
They are totally charming.
May 31st, 2020
