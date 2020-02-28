Previous
Next
Low lead by adi314
354 / 365

Low lead

28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
This is a stunning image - the composition is inspired completed by the silhouetted figure. The red is very compelling but I wonder if you tried it in B&W any way... just curious.
February 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise