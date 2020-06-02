Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
356 / 365
Jump 2
This one taken with the cellphone
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1424
photos
156
followers
100
following
97% complete
View this month »
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Latest from all albums
754
755
756
257
355
757
356
758
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A705W
Taken
2nd June 2020 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jump
,
adimomo
,
june20words
,
darkroom-action
,
ajun20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close