I don't need a jacket by adi314
Photo 395

I don't need a jacket

we have entered the age where we are too cool to wear winter clothes.

My get pushed partner, @farmreporter, challenged me to take pictures of my children at the playground
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Adi ace
@farmreporter
November 22nd, 2021  
