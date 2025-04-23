ADRIANAOLIVEIRAFOTO-1454-2 by adrianaolifoto
ADRIANAOLIVEIRAFOTO-1454-2

Fotografia em preto e branco da atriz Leticia ao ar livre. Sinto , logo existo! Leticia e o seu céu!
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Adriana Oliveira

@adrianaolifoto
Entre luzes e sombras - Eu Adriana , inteira Nasci mulher antes de ser fotógrafa. E talvez por isso, nunca me contentei em apenas ver — sempre...
