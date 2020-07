Rimutuka crossing memorial

At the top of the Rimutuka range is the point where the troops from the Featherston training camp in the Wairarapa got a brew and a sandwich while marching to Wellington. 30,000 men marched that way to WW1, where their casuality rates were 58%. Kia kaha, kia maia, kia manawanui. Be strong, be brave, be steadfast.