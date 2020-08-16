Previous
Next
Skaties in front of the ANZAC memorial by adriansparrowhotmailcom
51 / 365

Skaties in front of the ANZAC memorial

Good to see young men skate in a place honouring those of the same age who sacrificed so much. May they never need to put on a uniform.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Adrian

@adriansparrowhotmailcom
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise