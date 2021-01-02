Layang layang

Layang - layang or kites still often played a lot by kids in Cirebon particularly in rural area or urban marginal area.



In middle and upper class housing area, its hard enough to find. Parents prefer their kids to stay at home, especially during this pandemic.



I snapped this picture at dense urban marginal settlement near Pasar Kanoman. They play in the cramped road and always aware whether any vehicles come. Despite this pandemic, they play together happily. And what make this even worse is none of them wear mask 😌



