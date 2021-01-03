Previous
First #jemurangram in 2021 by adristiamalia
1 / 365

First #jemurangram in 2021

#clotheslinespoetry or #jemurangram in indonesian terms
Taken in Kanoman Market, Cirebon, Indonesia
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Kucingilang

@adristiamalia
Hi! A grumpy cat here I am joined this project as medium to translate my meow words into hooman words
