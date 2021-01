Doors to Everywhere : Wallet

... along with the money inside



Yeah... Money is lika a door, right?

With money we can open up possibilities to the new world by entering a course, happiness by buying experience, a little self esteem by buying new outfit, etc.



Of course, money cannot buy anything, like a door cannot afford to everywhere and eve doors to everywhere in Doraemon sometimes limited by time and space

But, for some extent, in reality, money can buy happiness and posaibilities