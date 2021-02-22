Previous
#jemurangram (2) by adristiamalia
51 / 365

#jemurangram (2)

Because clotheslinde doesn’t always need to hang 🤭 LOL
After overcast days for weeks, sunny day comes
And we hang so many clothesline hahaha
Kucingilang

@adristiamalia
Hi! A grumpy cat inside here I am joined this project as medium to translate my meow words into hooman words Any comments from you or anything...
