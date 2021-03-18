Previous
Spice it up! by adristiamalia
Spice it up!

Spice, sometimes make a cuisine too hot to eat but at the same time make that more enjoyable

It seems that photography become one of "spice" in my life
So often I am so glad with my shots, at another time I disappointed in that, comparing mine to others or wondering why I don't improve my skill
Even so, this thing keep me smile

When go to a new place, other than real souvenirs, my souvenirs are photograph from that trip, regardless how messy the photo is

Maybe I won't be the best in this field, anyhow I want to keep express my random voice
I just tired to consume all things around me passively and become so jealous afterwards hehehe
note : I make this photograph with a song in mind, Tokyo Karan Koron - Spice. It is a very lovely song with awesome lyrics, please check out!
