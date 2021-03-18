Spice it up!

Spice, sometimes make a cuisine too hot to eat but at the same time make that more enjoyable



It seems that photography become one of "spice" in my life

So often I am so glad with my shots, at another time I disappointed in that, comparing mine to others or wondering why I don't improve my skill

Even so, this thing keep me smile



When go to a new place, other than real souvenirs, my souvenirs are photograph from that trip, regardless how messy the photo is



Maybe I won't be the best in this field, anyhow I want to keep express my random voice

I just tired to consume all things around me passively and become so jealous afterwards hehehe

___________

note : I make this photograph with a song in mind, Tokyo Karan Koron - Spice. It is a very lovely song with awesome lyrics, please check out!