Day eight - My little titan by advee
Day eight - My little titan

The girls loved watching Ninja Warrior UK and were sad when it finished, so a friend recommended Titan Games on Netflix, and the girls were hooked and watched the entire thing. So much so that the big one wanted to use my dumbells.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Andy V

@advee
Husband, and father to two beautiful girls. I’ve done several project 365’s in the past and really enjoyed them, only I didn’t finish it on...
