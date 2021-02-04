Previous
Next
Day 27 - Doin' my bit by advee
27 / 365

Day 27 - Doin' my bit

A detour to the hospital on the way to work to get my covid vaccination. Nice streamlined operation, in and out, very pleasand experience, job done! Arm is feeling a bit tender today though.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Andy V

@advee
Husband, and father to two beautiful girls. I’ve done several project 365’s in the past and really enjoyed them, only I didn’t finish it on...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise