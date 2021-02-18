Sign up
41 / 365
Day 41 - Sometimes we just want to be alone
Managed to get out for a walk, weather stayed mostly dry. The girls had fun splashing in a stream, but I guess I have enough photos of the girls, and so this lonely horse caught my attention.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Andy V
@advee
Husband, and father to two beautiful girls. I’ve done several project 365’s in the past and really enjoyed them, only I didn’t finish it on...
42
photos
4
followers
0
following
