Day 41 - Sometimes we just want to be alone
Day 41 - Sometimes we just want to be alone

Managed to get out for a walk, weather stayed mostly dry. The girls had fun splashing in a stream, but I guess I have enough photos of the girls, and so this lonely horse caught my attention.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Andy V

@advee
Husband, and father to two beautiful girls. I’ve done several project 365’s in the past and really enjoyed them, only I didn’t finish it on...
