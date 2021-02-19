Previous
Day 42 - If music be the food of love, play on. by advee
42 / 365

A wet and windy day indoors, and the guitar that I picked up this week for the girls has been very popular. Maybe it could lead to some lessons one day?
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Andy V

@advee
Husband, and father to two beautiful girls. I’ve done several project 365’s in the past and really enjoyed them, only I didn’t finish it on...
