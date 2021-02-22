Previous
Day 45 - Light at the end of the tunnel by advee
45 / 365

Day 45 - Light at the end of the tunnel

A sense of hope with the annoucement of potential dates for leaving lockdown... and getting back to somewhere close to normal.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Andy V

@advee
Husband, and father to two beautiful girls. I’ve done several project 365’s in the past and really enjoyed them, only I didn’t finish it on...
12% complete

Photo Details

