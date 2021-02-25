Previous
Day 47 - As if we had spare Nutella left over! by advee
47 / 365

Day 47 - As if we had spare Nutella left over!

With pancake day behind us, there isn't much need for nutella in the cupboard. So the wife decided to make cakes with it.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Andy V

@advee
Husband, and father to two beautiful girls. I’ve done several project 365’s in the past and really enjoyed them, only I didn’t finish it on...
12% complete

