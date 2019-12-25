up on the rooftop

Youngest gleaned some sunflower seed heads from the field and we took them up to my mother's for her birds and squirrels. We set three out in the garden and waited. Sure enough, they were soon discovered by this squirrel, but, he had a problem. The neighborhood cats also keep an eye on mom's garden, and the Siamese spotted the squirrel as soon as he attempted to enjoy a Christmas sunflower feast. I chased the cat away, but the squirrel was rightly still concerned for his safety. His solution was to drag the sunflower seed head up to the top of the garage roof, and what a venture that was! He dropped it once, and he fell into the snowball bush, but he was determined, and with as much haste as was possible he carried it up the side of the garage, drug it across the roof, and got it stabilized on the peak of the roof where he enjoyed his well earned feast.