Photo 2696
juvenile bald eagle
The cockapoo has some growths that I hope are cysts so we headed to the vet for a checkup. Happily the Bald Eagles are back, with a pair of mature adults and a pair of juveniles all together. Can't help but stop for a few shots.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2935
photos
246
followers
199
following
738% complete
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th January 2020 11:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
april-birds
