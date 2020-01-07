Previous
juvenile bald eagle by aecasey
juvenile bald eagle

The cockapoo has some growths that I hope are cysts so we headed to the vet for a checkup. Happily the Bald Eagles are back, with a pair of mature adults and a pair of juveniles all together. Can't help but stop for a few shots.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

