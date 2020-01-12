Previous
bubble snowflakes by aecasey
Photo 2701

bubble snowflakes

It was definitely cold enough for frozen bubbles, but I just can't quite get the technique to photograph them. This is just bubble mix straight out of the bubble mix bottle. Most of the pretty crystal formations you see on frozen bubbles come from a homemade mix using sugar, which creates lovely crystalline structures. This is just a bit swirly. BUT ... then the snowflakes got stuck as the bubble was freezing, which I thought was pretty cool. So, still not the frozen bubble I'd like to someday figure out, but a fun frozen bubble/snowflake combination.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Leslie ace
wonderful capture
January 12th, 2020  
