Photo 2711
bit
Caught the horses on a work break this morning.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
365
Canon EOS 80D
24th January 2020 11:03am
Tags
horse
,
tack
,
bit
