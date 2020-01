doors

Another for my challenge to do architectural Dutch tilt. These two doors are in the entryway of the sod house. One leads to a closet under the stairs, and the other led to a room, the function of which I do not know. I used my wide angle lens at its widest, but I couldn't get very far back. I almost went back this evening with my fish eye, but I would not have had the same light. Maybe another day.