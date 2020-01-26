Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2715
frosty branches
I ventured out for a walk in the windbreak, the first since my mishap in October. Mittens followed me, demanding attention every step of the way. Here she climbed onto a branch so she could yell at me eye to eye.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
2
5
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2956
photos
249
followers
197
following
View this month »
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th January 2020 10:45am
Tags
cat
,
frost
,
april-pets
Wendy
ace
Oh wow! This is wonderful the way the frosty branches frame her! A gorgeous capture!
And A FAV!
And A FAV!
January 28th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
What a Mom-cat you have. This is a most excellent paw-trait. FAV!
January 28th, 2020
