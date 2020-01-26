Previous
Next
frosty branches by aecasey
Photo 2715

frosty branches

I ventured out for a walk in the windbreak, the first since my mishap in October. Mittens followed me, demanding attention every step of the way. Here she climbed onto a branch so she could yell at me eye to eye.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Oh wow! This is wonderful the way the frosty branches frame her! A gorgeous capture!
And A FAV!
January 28th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a Mom-cat you have. This is a most excellent paw-trait. FAV!
January 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise