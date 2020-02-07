Sign up
Photo 2726
field and sky
Still dramatic skies, just not quite as foreboding.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2967
photos
253
followers
197
following
746% complete
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2720
2721
2722
2723
241
2724
2725
2726
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th February 2020 4:41pm
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
clouds
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the dramatic sky & also the minimalism of this!
February 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and wonderful cliudscape.
February 8th, 2020
