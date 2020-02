snow moon

Francoise challenged me to do a photo from the Albert Einstein quote, "The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion that stands at the cradle of true art and true science. Whoever does not know it and can no longer wonder, no longer marvel, is as good as dead, and his eyes are dimmed." I was stumped until I saw the full moon amidst the clouds last night and thought the ever mysterious night skies would meet the challenge.