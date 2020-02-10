meet Harold

Harold is our latest TNR. He's a feral tom that has been fighting, fighting, fighting. He now has multiple abscesses and a fever. Youngest has worked with him, and she was able to catch him, so off to the vet he went. They got his fever down, treated the abscesses, and neutered him. When I picked him up she wished me luck, as he was WILD. However, tucked in a quiet room with a warm bed, food, and water he's been a downright sweetheart, welcoming petting, taking his meds, and generally being a quiet, gracious guest, even after his fever broke. It's such a relief to see him getting better and knowing when he goes back outside the fighting will subside. Now if only I could catch his archenemy, Doc.