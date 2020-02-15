Previous
Next
cowgirl by aecasey
Photo 2732

cowgirl

Grunged her up a bit, because it seemed appropriate...Hope that swinging fringe adds to the sense of motion, as Frogger set motion as my challenge this week.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
748% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
nice post processing and yes I think it gives a sense of motion!
February 17th, 2020  
April ace
Frogger @tdaug80 A bit of motion.
February 17th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Excellent! Love the touch of grunge; it's perfect for the subject.
February 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise