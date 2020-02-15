Sign up
Photo 2732
cowgirl
Grunged her up a bit, because it seemed appropriate...Hope that swinging fringe adds to the sense of motion, as Frogger set motion as my challenge this week.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
3
2
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th February 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
saddle
,
cowgirl
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-394
jackie edwards
ace
nice post processing and yes I think it gives a sense of motion!
February 17th, 2020
April
ace
Frogger
@tdaug80
A bit of motion.
February 17th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Excellent! Love the touch of grunge; it's perfect for the subject.
February 17th, 2020
