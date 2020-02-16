Sign up
Photo 2733
Willow
Youngest son and his family had a weekend away, so I watched their pets. This is their new addition, Willow. She greeted me twice a day at the door with purrs and loads of attention. What a sweetheart!
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
cat
kitten
siamese
april-pets
Lynda McG
ace
Awwwww, gorgeous!
February 18th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fab eyes!
February 18th, 2020
Carole G
ace
She’s adorable
February 18th, 2020
CorneLourensSA
Love those eyes
February 18th, 2020
