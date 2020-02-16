Previous
Next
Willow by aecasey
Photo 2733

Willow

Youngest son and his family had a weekend away, so I watched their pets. This is their new addition, Willow. She greeted me twice a day at the door with purrs and loads of attention. What a sweetheart!
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
748% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Awwwww, gorgeous!
February 18th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fab eyes!
February 18th, 2020  
Carole G ace
She’s adorable
February 18th, 2020  
CorneLourensSA
Love those eyes
February 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise