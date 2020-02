downey woodpecker

That's my black walnut tree on which this little woodpecker is looking for a meal. When we were little our Uncle Forrest gave my sister and I each a tree he had started. My sister picked an apple tree, and I chose this black walnut. Her's succumbed to the neighbor's dog who garroted it with his chain. Mine is still going strong and is a favorite of the birds and squirrels in mom's backyard.