Photo 2735
sunning
I am struggling this month, so I may have to fill some space with barn cats. These two are sitting in an old bathtub I set out facing south so it gets nice winter sun and blocks the cold winter winds. It is a favorite sunning spot.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2976
photos
251
followers
196
following
Tags
cats
april-pets
Lee
ace
Lucky them, could do with a little of that sun.
February 21st, 2020
