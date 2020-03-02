Previous
Next
silhouette by aecasey
Photo 2745

silhouette

Sylvia challenged me to capture a silhouette this week. Here's some dried sunflowers along a fenceline.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
Sylvia @sprphotos First silhouette.
March 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise