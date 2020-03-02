Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2745
silhouette
Sylvia challenged me to capture a silhouette this week. Here's some dried sunflowers along a fenceline.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2986
photos
252
followers
196
following
752% complete
View this month »
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
0
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
2nd March 2020 6:53pm
sunset
,
silhouette
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-397
April
ace
Sylvia
@sprphotos
First silhouette.
March 4th, 2020
