redwings

Finally! Youngest son first heard them singing on the 2nd, but I couldn't find them. I've spent all week wandering around, listening to them, but never able to get a photo. They've been hanging out with the starlings. Hard to pick out and easy to spook. We have a little contest every year to see who hears them first, as they are our earliest returning migratory bird. So glad they are here! I added a texture in Topaz. The sky was a lovely blue, but so flat.