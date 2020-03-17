Previous
approach of spring by aecasey
approach of spring

The sun is making its way north, as are the geese. Meanwhile I'm preparing for a blizzard, due in Thursday.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
