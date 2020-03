A few weeks ago youngest took up crocheting. She wanted to get her mind and eyes off her phone. It was particularly amusing this week when the "My house by the end of self isolation" photo showed up on facebook and reddit. If you haven't seen it it's here: https://i.redd.it/3ffz4e6cn9n41.jpg I do believe her focus is more along the line of cat toys and cat beds. She is making great progress with her self-learning!