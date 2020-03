northy challenged me to take a black and white photo in the style of Edward Weston. I decided to attempt his pepper image, which can be seen here: https://edward-weston.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Pepper-1930-30P.jpg I did wait a bit too long from when I bought the pepper, as mine is quite wrinkled, but I was going more toward grain, highlights and shadows, and composition. Wish I could have found a curvier pepper.