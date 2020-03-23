Sign up
Photo 2761
expressions
One minute we are smiling, and the next it is, "say what?"
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3002
photos
252
followers
193
following
756% complete
View this month »
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
Tags
expressions
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
