Photo 2762
meadowlark
I've been trying to get a photo of the birds as they return. The meadowlarks have been back for a week or so, but they've been elusive. This one was more interested in scavenging among the corn stalks than worrying about the camera.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3003
photos
252
followers
193
following
756% complete
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th March 2020 2:56pm
nature
,
bird
,
meadowlark
,
april-birds
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is lovely!
March 27th, 2020
haskar
ace
Great shot and focus
March 27th, 2020
