meadowlark by aecasey
meadowlark

I've been trying to get a photo of the birds as they return. The meadowlarks have been back for a week or so, but they've been elusive. This one was more interested in scavenging among the corn stalks than worrying about the camera.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
756% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is lovely!
March 27th, 2020  
haskar ace
Great shot and focus
March 27th, 2020  
