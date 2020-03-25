Previous
sunset steers by aecasey
sunset steers

There were no clouds for sunset, but the cattle were curious about my activities and I liked the backlighting.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous lighting.
March 28th, 2020  
julia ace
Nosey boys ... nice shot..
March 28th, 2020  
