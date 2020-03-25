Sign up
Photo 2763
sunset steers
There were no clouds for sunset, but the cattle were curious about my activities and I liked the backlighting.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3004
photos
252
followers
193
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th March 2020 7:13pm
cattle
sunset
silhouette
backlighting
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous lighting.
March 28th, 2020
julia
ace
Nosey boys ... nice shot..
March 28th, 2020
