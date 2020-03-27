cranes

Eldest son has been sheltering in place since mid-March, and I see today the Bay Area is planning to extend the shelter in place order through April. I feel so impotent and at loss as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the world and in the lives of those I love, particularly because it has had minimum impact on my daily life as our remote, rural lifestyle naturally comes with isolation and social distancing. I decided to channel some of my hopes and prayers into a Thousand Crane origami project. Will I make it to 1,000? Probably not, but with each one I fold I pray for long life and health as we all struggle to cope with Covid-19.