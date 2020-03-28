Sign up
Photo 2766
amigurumi
While I am folding cranes, youngest is crocheting little amigurumi animals. I thought her pink bunny was cute, but I think her blue octopus is adorable!
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3007
photos
252
followers
193
following
2
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
30th March 2020 12:38pm
Tags
yarn
,
crochet
,
amigurumi
Barb
ace
So cute and colorful!
March 31st, 2020
